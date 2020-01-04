Southeast Australia burns as winds fan hungry fires
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst of conditions was yet to come.
Strong winds stoked more than 100 fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday, blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city. Lauren Anthony..
At least three people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia's drought-stricken east coast. Officials also said more than 150 homes have..
