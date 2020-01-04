Global  

Southeast Australia burns as winds fan hungry fires

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst of conditions was yet to come.
