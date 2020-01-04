Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pioneering pilot Dick Lang and son Clayton killed in Kangaroo Island bushfire

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Pioneering bush pilot Dick Lang and his son Clayton were found at the site of a burnt-out car on Kangaroo Island.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Fire warnings in place for entirety of South Australia's Kangaroo Island

A bushfire on South Australia's Kangaroo Island has so far burned through 14,000 hectares.
SBS

'This could be an ecological disaster': Fires ravage Kangaroo Island, threatening lives and endangered species

The Country Fire Service has urged Kangaroo Island residents to seek refuge in Kingscote or Peneshaw as a bushfire continues to burn across the island.
SBS


Tweets about this

AngeMelb

AngeMelb RT @SBSNews: The two men killed in a bushfire on Kangaroo Island have been named as bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Clayton https… 22 minutes ago

sarwendah

Pininto Sarwendah Pray for Australia Pioneering pilot Dick Lang and son Clayton killed in Kangaroo Island bushfire https://t.co/uUkrGzEElu via @SBSNews 24 minutes ago

AudreyAudreyx

Audrey Taylor The two men killed in a bushfire on Kangaroo Island have been named as bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Cl… https://t.co/6Z68QvOXoU 57 minutes ago

lunar_aphrodite

Charis Constantine RT @giveoutmore: Pioneering pilot Dick Lang and son Clayton killed in Kangaroo Island bushfire https://t.co/QCgCMQsyTt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

JrehnJ

💧💦Just Judith'n'🅰️LF #KangarooIsland newspaper here https://t.co/CA4YQNFUBG "The victims have been named as pioneering bush pilot 'Dese… https://t.co/qvDIPPNcqY 1 hour ago

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 Pioneering pilot Dick Lang and son Clayton killed in Kangaroo Island bushfire https://t.co/QCgCMQsyTt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

AngieBlu7

Angie Blu Heartbreaking reports coming out of #KangarooIslandFires. Condolences to the Lang family and all those suffering du… https://t.co/6uyPwsf6Yk 1 hour ago

GIN_TROPICAL

MALUCA(Never To Be The Same) RT @7NewsAustralia: BREAKING: The two victims of Kangaroo Island's devastating bushfires have been identified as pioneering South Australia… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.