Derek Acorah, TV medium, dies aged 69

BBC News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Acorah was best known for Most Haunted and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.
News video: TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 00:35

 TV mystic Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has said. The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted in 2001.

Popular television medium Derek Acorah dies after 'brief illness'

Popular television medium Derek Acorah dies after 'brief illness'Derek Acorah was best known for starring in Most Haunted with Yvette Fielding
Leek Post and Times Also reported by •Daily RecordWestern GazetteHull Daily Mail

Derek Acorah, self-styled spiritual medium and star of Most Haunted, dies aged 69

Back in 2017 he brought his Whispers from Heaven tour to The Guildhall in Gloucester and also starred in Celebrity Big Brother
Gloucester Citizen Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

bktandem

Brian K RT @RadioTimes: Derek Acorah, TV medium and Most Haunted star, dies aged 69 https://t.co/0CBov13km0 https://t.co/NqUnNai8DJ 11 seconds ago

andycarter

Andy Carter Oh no. The most genuinely nice man I've ever met. 😥 https://t.co/4FouYdcAx1 2 minutes ago

Emily_Lickley

Emily Lickley RT @SkyNews: Derek Acorah: TV medium dies aged 69 after 'very brief illness' https://t.co/QaKMGiZehU 2 minutes ago

knobbynumbnuts

Jason king RT @StansaidAirport: BBC: Derek Acorah, TV medium, dies. How is the size of his TV relevant? 3 minutes ago

lawley_paula

Paula Lawley RT @itvnews: TV medium Derek Acorah dies after ‘very brief illness’, aged 69 https://t.co/XIBKLaxjFM https://t.co/ltgUIvj2Na 4 minutes ago

championi

Bob McKay Derek Acorah, TV medium, dies. How is the size of his TV relevant? 5 minutes ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @Glasgow_Times: Sad news today - TV mystic Derek Acorah has died aged 69 https://t.co/HRFHXL4NAw 5 minutes ago

sean78080889

sean RT @fib45AD: I didn’t see that coming Derek Acorah, TV medium, dies aged 69 - BBC News https://t.co/HFCS1zARjH 8 minutes ago

