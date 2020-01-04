Global  

Russia halts oil flow to Belarus

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Russia halts oil flow to BelarusMINSK, Belarus -- Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus as talks on strengthening economic ties remained stalled over concerns that Russia could effectively swallow up its neighbor. In a case that has echoes of Russia's relationship with Ukraine before it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, Belarus' state-owned oil company said Friday that Moscow has stopped supplying crude until contracts for this year are drawn up. Belarus' two main refineries were operating at low capacity, running on reserves. Russian oil company Transneft...
 According to The Associated Press, Belarus relies on Russia for more than 90% of its crude oil.

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talksMINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving...
WorldNews

Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing

Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, amid a new contract dispute that is also threatening...
Reuters India

