Qasem Soleimani: Mourners gather in Baghdad for funeral procession

BBC News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Mourners for killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani take to the streets of Baghdad for procession.
Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by USThousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike...
WorldNews

Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani

Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn SoleimaniMourners started gathering in Baghdad’s streets from the morning ahead of the start of the procession, waving Iraqi and militia flags in a somber...
Jerusalem Post

