Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by USThousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike that has caused regional tensions to soar. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the Iraqi capital’s international airport. Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilizing militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic State group. He was also blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and American allies...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general 05:32

 The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad's streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Orders Baghdad Strike That Killed Iranian General

The U.S. has killed Iran's top military leader in a strike on Baghdad airport. The Pentagon says the general was actively developing plans to attack American...
NPR

Soleimani's 'reign of terror is over,' Trump says of top Iranian general killed in airstrike

The late Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani's "reign of terror is over," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Friday, a day after the airstrike...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

richieedet

Young pac RT @dwnews: Thousands of Iraqis attended the funeral procession for the slain Iranian General Soleimani and Iraqi militant leaders killed b… 1 minute ago

VivekeRav

Vivéke RT @ABC: Thousands of mourners gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S… 2 minutes ago

RussSL

YuriSL #Thousands in #Baghdad #mourn #Iranian #general killed by US https://t.co/QqnEEMMjQg https://t.co/z130lNq5rL 2 minutes ago

BlendenBlick

BlendenBlick Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike https://t.co/XKmmIrOxh4 4 minutes ago

lacey9020

lacey secutores Thousands mourn top Iranian General Soleimani and Iraqi PMF militia Deputy Commander al-Muhandis in Baghdad (PHOTOS… https://t.co/n16hZrNuDR 5 minutes ago

ConnorofKane

Plain Kane RT @seldeeb: Thousands in #Iraq mourn Iranian general killed by US - meanWhile the Iraqi army and the US coalition deny there was an airstr… 7 minutes ago

AlecHitchman1

Alec Hitchman RT @AJEnglish: Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, killed by US. Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/UkRjcUZ… 9 minutes ago

krqe_headlines

KRQE.com Headlines Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US https://t.co/9mNq8HYZgo 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.