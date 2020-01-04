You Might Like

Tweets about this Janice Gipson RT @euronews: It is the first time in Australia's history that reservists have been called up. https://t.co/YvNybW1NqC 13 minutes ago Lesley Heilesen Australia Wildfire Update: Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls up 3000 firefighter reservists as fire threats escal… https://t.co/CxiACfkNH1 14 minutes ago Georgia Mathers RT @KRNV: The death toll in the Australia wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after calling up about… 23 minutes ago KRNV The death toll in the Australia wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after ca… https://t.co/GXfkDyWToV 25 minutes ago KUTV 2News A father and son who were battling flames for two days are the latest victims of the worst wildfire season in… https://t.co/IYiSSdkWRy 27 minutes ago Rosalind Pay RT @puffin1952: A Lot Of Arson taking place !.............PM calls in 3,000 reservists as Australia's wildfire crisis worsens https://t.co/… 28 minutes ago One News Page (Australia) Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate: https://t.co/Jp0fvOKGx1 #ScottMorrison 1 hour ago Charlie Kruse Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/LyetErM0lr via @YouTube 1 hour ago