Hong Kong beefs up response to mystery disease

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Hong Kong beefs up response to mystery diseaseHong Kong has stepped up its response to a mysterious respiratory illness that may have been brought back by visitors to mainland China. Rail and air passengers are among those being screened for symptoms. Hong Kong authorities activated a new "serious response" level — the second rung of a three-tier scale — amid fears that a mysterious infectious disease may have spread from China. Health officials put thermal imaging equipment in place at Hong Kong International Airport to check inbound passengers' temperatures in response to an outbreak of a viral pneumonia in the mainland city of Wuhan. Read more: World unprepared for pandemic, panel warns They also assigned staff to carry out...
