Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...Iran's UN ambassador says US 'started a war against Iran Donald Trump said strike was to 'stop a war, not to start a war' US deploys 3,000 more troops to Middle East Second airstrike in Baghdad kills five people, Iraqi officials claim The US 'started a war against Iran' by killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Iran's UN Ambassador has said. Majid Takht Ravanchi said the killing of the general in a US airstrike in Baghdad would bring 'harsh revenge' from Iran. His comments come as Donald Trump said the decision to launch the airstrike was aimed to 'stop a...
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump: We do not want to start a war with Iran

Donald Trump: We do not want to start a war with Iran 02:37

 The US president denies his intention is to start a war with Iran, following the killing of the country's top general.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition [Video]Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition

President Donald Trump has officially launched “Evangelicals for Trump”. It’s a new coalition to help rally evangelicals to support his re-election campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:44Published

AZ Congressmembers react to strike that killed Iranian General [Video]AZ Congressmembers react to strike that killed Iranian General

Democrats critical of attack

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's Declaration of War: Conflict with Iran Could Be Inevitable after Killing of General

Trump's Declaration of War: Conflict with Iran Could Be Inevitable after Killing of GeneralU.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he does not want war with Iran. Now, with the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, that conflict could be...
Spiegel Also reported by •Mediaite

'Terrorist plots as far away as Delhi', says Donald Trump after Soleiman killing

*Washington:* Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said "reign of terror is over" and claimed Qaseem...
Mid-Day

