UK on track for Jan. 31 Brexit as PM Johnson wins vote on deal

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step toward fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Brexit: Uncertainty over relationship with EU continues

Brexit: Uncertainty over relationship with EU continues 02:27

 PM Johnson insists a trade deal can and must be struck by the end of 2020, with no extension.

UK stands down on emergency preparations for no-deal Brexit: Sky News

Britain's emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been halted "with immediate effect", as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal to leave the European...
Reuters

Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?

Pushing the Brexit withdrawal bill through Parliament was the easy part for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Securing a comprehensive trade deal quickly with the...
Deutsche Welle


