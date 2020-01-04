UK on track for Jan. 31 Brexit as PM Johnson wins vote on deal

david chance Boris Johnson to seek fast-track EU trade talks via @FT fears mount in Whitehall that the EU will push the UK again… https://t.co/VYXAd6SGyt 45 minutes ago

Hereward the Wake....aka..Little Englander.. @BethRigby Lap it up Beff...we have very stable government from here on..Brexit train coming down the track..👍👏👏👏😂 https://t.co/m7072FxZ0k 46 minutes ago

Law Hound If your #SME or #SMB holds data you have data responsibilities. Our toolkit provides 12 months updates (yes #Brexit… https://t.co/ZMcwz8uYDZ 2 hours ago

Theresia J. Krotzky RT @JenniferMerode: Boris Johnson will want EU to fast-track trade talks, but EU has its own speed. EU ministers expect to adopt mandate f… 7 hours ago

Vanyaland Is @stormzy playing #BostonCalling https://t.co/xfMuYN9M93 7 hours ago

John K RT @StuartBudd1: 1/ Hello @LaylaMoran @DoddsJane @libdemdaisy Why don't the LibDems have a Brexit team? (we seem to know more than you… 8 hours ago

Anthony Gomez RT @SmokingSkillsUK: @Merk2486 Hey 👋🏽 thanks for the follow, go check out our song ‘Fuck Brexit’ 👉🏿👉🏻 Spotify https://t.co/K1JkHU9iAj IG… 8 hours ago