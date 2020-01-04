Global  

Novak Djokovic outlasts Anderson in ATP Cup tie

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
World No.2 Novak Djokovic has had to dig deep to overcome a gutsy Kevin Anderson and seal victory for Serbia in their opening ATP Cup tie against South Africa in Brisbane.
