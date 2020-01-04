Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mississippi says two inmates missing from troubled prison

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A search is underway for two inmates who are missing from a state penitentiary, officials in Mississippi said Saturday. The Department of Corrections said in a Facebook posting that David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman during an emergency count about 1:45 a.m. May is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two men are suing the Mississippi catholic leadership [Video]Two men are suing the Mississippi catholic leadership

Two men are suing the Mississippi catholic leadership

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two Inmates Missing From Troubled Mississippi Prison, Officials Say


TIME

Manhunt underway in Mississippi for two escaped inmates after a week of “gangs at war”

There’s a manhunt for two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison. David May and Dillion Williams broke out during an emergency headcount overnight in...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News Mississippi authorities were searching for two prisoners believed to have escaped Saturday from one of several pris… https://t.co/pVs2wOJ3Eh 44 minutes ago

1962cg

carol gibbs Cops hunt felons who escaped Mississippi prison plagued by violence https://t.co/z9pluvLunh @MailOnline 2 hours ago

donstorms1

don storms Cops are hunting for two felons who escaped a Mississippi prison plagued by gang violence where ... https://t.co/dPudFc8Zw2 via @MailOnline 5 hours ago

nonspamming

QanonAnOnAnOn 🌐 #WWG1WGA Cops are hunting for two felons who escaped a Mississippi prison plagued by gang violence where three inmates were… https://t.co/KfFJtFtS3b 7 hours ago

classygal21

classygal21 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Cops hunt felons who escaped Mississippi prison plagued by violence https://t.co/EexgdaS2af 8 hours ago

thewoman62

DforTrump Mississippi says two inmates escaped from troubled prison https://t.co/tM4rfHzjwT 9 hours ago

Donna78700883

DONNA AMERICAN FIRST .🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @batalysta: Cops hunt felons who escaped Mississippi prison plagued by violence https://t.co/bBLE1spNNI via @MailOnline 9 hours ago

batalysta

Batalysta Cops hunt felons who escaped Mississippi prison plagued by violence https://t.co/bBLE1spNNI via @MailOnline 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.