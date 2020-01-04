Global  

Australian actor Tom Long dies: report

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australian actor Tom Long, who starred in popular late-90s series SeaChange, has reportedly died.
I_News_N

News MiM Australian actor Tom long dies - file #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/s7qvvw5n4s 8 seconds ago

michaelpymont

michael pymont Popular Australian actor Tom Long, 50, dies after battle with cancer https://t.co/AGmO4uHNWV 4 minutes ago

DailyMailAU

Daily Mail Australia Heartbreaking news with the passing of the popular SeaChange star aged just 50. RIP https://t.co/zveFM8yaQJ 22 minutes ago

wikiglobals

wikiglobals Australian Actor Tom Long (Dies), Bio, Wiki, Age, Married, Wife (Rebecca Fleming), Net Worth, Twitter, Instagram, Q… https://t.co/BSunzsWzrE 46 minutes ago

petersond231

utifulbe Australian actor Tom Long dies: report https://t.co/5m6HuMnfdE via @smh 3 hours ago

Roderick_Heath

Roderick Heath This is***sad. He seemed headed for big things, even when doomed to pick some truly***movie vehicles... https://t.co/VmJQxuHd6r 4 hours ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Australian actor Tom Long dies: report https://t.co/4YYlAuM4bL 5 hours ago

lilmisskristin

Kristin Australian actor Tom Long dies: report https://t.co/HNExhK2QHP 5 hours ago

