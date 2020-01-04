Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Newcastle was taken to a replay by third-tier Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, continuing the Premier League team’s poor recent record in the world’s oldest club knockout competition. Aaron Wilbraham, a 40-year-old striker, equalized in the 80th minute to earn Rochdale a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, which has not […] 👓 View full article

