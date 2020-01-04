Global  

Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Newcastle was taken to a replay by third-tier Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, continuing the Premier League team’s poor recent record in the world’s oldest club knockout competition. Aaron Wilbraham, a 40-year-old striker, equalized in the 80th minute to earn Rochdale a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, which has not […]
FA Cup: Aaron Wilbraham draws Rochdale level against Newcastle

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham equalises for Rochdale against Premier League Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup at Spotland.
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORT

Rochdale vs Newcastle United: Veteran Aaron Wilbraham's equaliser earns lucrative FA Cup replay

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United: The 40-year-old fired in from close range late in the second half to cancel out Miguel Almiron's opener and book a trip to St...
Independent

