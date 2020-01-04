Global  

'Entire world will need to be on high alert': Iran general's death stirs fear of wide fallout

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
National security experts warned of Middle East chaos and dangers for Americans abroad after the U.S. strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani.
News video: Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St

Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St 00:44

 Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in the day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on...

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

How Is The World Reacting To The U.S. Assassination Of Iran's Qassem Soleimani?

The prominent general's killing, carried out in an airstrike in Iraq, has elicited a wide range of responses — from vows of revenge to enthusiastic words of...
Killing Of Iranian General Sparks Reaction Around The World

The Trump-ordered strike on a Baghdad airport killed Iran's top military leader. The move escalates what's already a tense and dangerous situation. Reaction to...
