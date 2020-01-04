Global  

US singer Pink pledges $500K to fight Australia wildfires

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. “I am pledging a donation of […]
News video: Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes 00:42

 Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut...

