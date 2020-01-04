Global  

Austria: Coalition between Greens and conservatives given green light

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Austria's environmentalist Green party has approved a deal reached earlier this week to form a coalition government with the conservative People's Party. The deal has raised questions about whether the alliance can last.
News video: Austria's conservative People's Party forms coalition with the Greens

Austria's conservative People's Party forms coalition with the Greens 00:21

 Austria's conservatives announced a new coalition government with the Greens. View on euronews

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal [Video]Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austria&apos;s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a New Year&apos;s Day coalition deal with the Green&apos;s, bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time. Joe..

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal [Video]Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a New Year's Day coalition deal with the Green's, bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time. Joe Davies reports.

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Austria's Greens, who are in coalition talks with conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, on Saturday summoned a meeting of their party's top decision-making body...
When Conservatives and Greens join hands

Sebastian Kurz, 33, is set to return as Austria’s Chancellor with support from the Green Party.
