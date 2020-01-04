Not the Persian Gulf, however Iraq turned the sector the place the US and Iran ...

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Without a typical enemy equivalent to IS, Iraq once more turned the scene of tug of conflict between Washington and Without a typical enemy equivalent to IS, Iraq once more turned the scene of tug of conflict between Washington and Tehran . Iraq is just too vital for each of them to relinquish. After Egypt Algeria and Sudan , Iraq is the fourth most populated Arab ... 👓 View full article

