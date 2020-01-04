Global  

Not the Persian Gulf, however Iraq turned the sector the place the US and Iran ...

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Not the Persian Gulf, however Iraq turned the sector the place the US and Iran ...Without a typical enemy equivalent to IS, Iraq once more turned the scene of tug of conflict between Washington and Tehran. Iraq is just too vital for each of them to relinquish. After Egypt, Algeria and Sudan, Iraq is the fourth most populated Arab...
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

What have you done, Donald Trump?

What have you done, Donald Trump?*Washington:* General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq to protect American...
Mid-Day

2020: What to expect? More of the same

2020: What to expect? More of the same January 1 started off well, with a threat from the President of the USA against Iran because the US Embassy is...
PRAVDA


SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi Not the Persian Gulf, however Iraq turned the sector the place the US and #Iran compete for affect… https://t.co/51u3giIaDF 2 hours ago

WorkerLead

Worker of Lead @cherylfolland @theJagmeetSingh I've done extension reading on many different platforms. None have indicated the U… https://t.co/5lr5CTtWkU 3 hours ago

MicheleVolpic12

Michael Volpicella with the continuous attacks on oil ships in the Persian Gulf and finally the attack on the American Embassy in Bagh… https://t.co/AHye6rwqGe 10 hours ago

topsy_adeusi

Tp @cchukudebelu No it wouldnt. However world war 3 will begin around the euphrates river. The euphrates river runs th… https://t.co/cjL7thjRdU 1 day ago

