London advises Brits to avoid travel to Iraq, Iran

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
London advises Brits to avoid travel to Iraq, IranLONDON: The British government on Saturday advised UK nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran in face of heightened tensions in the Middle East following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad. "Following the death of Qasem Soleimani and heightened tensions in the region... We now advise British...
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran

Britain warned its nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq, outside the Kurdistan region, and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran following the death of...
Reuters

Britain issues Iraq, Iran travel warning

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) London, Jan 4 (Petra) ?? The British government on Saturday advised its citizens not to travel to Iraq and Iran, except for...
MENAFN.com

