London advises Brits to avoid travel to Iraq, Iran

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LONDON: The British government on Saturday advised UK nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran in face of heightened tensions in the LONDON: The British government on Saturday advised UK nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran in face of heightened tensions in the Middle East following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad . "Following the death of Qasem Soleimani and heightened tensions in the region... We now advise British... 👓 View full article

