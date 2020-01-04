Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man armed with a pellet gun who took a woman hostage inside an Illinois bank sexually assaulted her before surrendering to authorities following a six-hour standoff, police said Saturday. Nicholas August, 39, of Rockford, was being held Saturday at the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond. He is charged […]
Police say customers or employees are stuck inside an Illinois bank with an armed robber. Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, 90 miles northwest... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
