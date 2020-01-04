Global  

Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man armed with a pellet gun who took a woman hostage inside an Illinois bank sexually assaulted her before surrendering to authorities following a six-hour standoff, police said Saturday. Nicholas August, 39, of Rockford, was being held Saturday at the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond. He is charged […]
