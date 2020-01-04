Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards. The cars include the Mercedes-Benz's C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can


