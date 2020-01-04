Global  

Indian-origin MP to bid for Labour leadership

Hindu Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Nandy wants to ‘bring party home’
News video: Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership

Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership 01:10

 Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy has put forward her bid for leadership of the party, promising a new kind of leadership and new kind of leader. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities [Video]Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced her bid to become Labour's new leader. She said the party needs to become less London-centric and instead root itself back in smaller communities. Jess Phillips and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid [Video]UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips, the UK member of parliament for the constituency of Birmingham Yardley announced her bid for the Labour leadership on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Jess Phillips' Labour leadership bid attracts people back to party just to vote for her

Jess Phillips' Labour leadership bid attracts people back to party just to vote for herJess Phillips confirmed her Labour leadership bid as she expressed interest in replacing Jeremy Corbyn after a disastrous General Election defeat in December
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •IndependentAl JazeeraGrimsby TelegraphBBC NewsDaily Record

Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadership

Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadershipJess Phillips has yet to declare her hand on a bid for leadership of the Labour Party - but she's already winning support among Labour members.
Tamworth Herald


