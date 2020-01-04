Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () With shouts of "Death to America", tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the specter of wider conflict in the Middle East.
In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated there, and how it prompted the U.S. air strike that killed him. Matthew Larotonda reports.