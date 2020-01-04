Global  

Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
With shouts of "Death to America", tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the specter of wider conflict in the Middle East.
News video: The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted 01:38

 In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated there, and how it prompted the U.S. air strike that killed him. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad&apos;s streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general [Video]John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the Government's response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, as he joined one hundred protesters outside Downing Street.

Reactions to the killing of Iranian general in a U.S. air strike

Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a U.S. air strike on his convoy at Baghdad...
Reuters

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the...
Reuters India

