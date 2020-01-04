Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors final
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Ivan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4 to reach the final of the world junior hockey championship on Saturday. Morozov collected the puck at his blue line and skated up the ice to wrist the winner past goaltender Hugo Alnefelt with 1:36 remaining in […]
