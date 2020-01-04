Global  

Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors final

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Ivan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4 to reach the final of the world junior hockey championship on Saturday. Morozov collected the puck at his blue line and skated up the ice to wrist the winner past goaltender Hugo Alnefelt with 1:36 remaining in […]
