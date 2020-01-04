Global  

Multiple rockets fall in Green Zone, Baghdad, air base: Iraqi military

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighborhood, and the Balad air base housing U.S. troops, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.
News video: Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral 00:39

 The streets near Baghdad's Green Zone were choked with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq: Rocket attacks hit central Baghdad and air base housing US troops

Rockets reportedly targeted the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad as well as an air base housing US troops. The explosions come on the heels of a US...
Deutsche Welle

Rockets fall on Baghdad airport, Popular Mobilization Forces says official killed

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military-run Security Media Cell said early on Friday.
Reuters


