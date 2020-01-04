Carlos Ghosn: an arrest, an escape, and questions about justice in Japan
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () The feted car executive had railed against the motives behind his detention since the day he was arrested Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan to Lebanon last week has raised many questions over how he pulled off such an audacious act, but his motives are not in doubt. With four months to go...
Reuters has learned that lawyers for Carlos Ghosn warned a private security company that its surveillance of Carlos Ghosn's home was a human rights abuse. He escaped house arrest shortly after the firm..
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the... Reuters Also reported by •MotorAuthority •News24
