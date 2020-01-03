Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’

FT.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Portraits taken on the set of the classic film capture the emotional fragility of its troubled stars
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elrufai

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai RT @veeglifestyle: Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/ca3f8hdrkd 21 hours ago

I_please_easily

Emma Price I love this. A poignant moment in time evoked by photography that could've been so bland in other hands. Eve Arnold… https://t.co/y2MBuINFlr 2 days ago

MKucala

M Kucala MST,MBA Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/yUQGdQvzCS via @financialtimes 2 days ago

mostlyb9

mostlyb9 Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/BPpVxRfjZT 3 days ago

ryahanson

Ryan Hanson Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ via @FT https://t.co/BqmBJ6bEod 4 days ago

Profilo3Marco

marco staff.profilo3 RT @FinancialTimes: Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/EkaUQe7D5j 4 days ago

tiffanyrothman

Tiffany Rothman Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/wAmeep5nF9 4 days ago

JosRamnLorenzo1

José Ramón Lorenzo d Eve Arnold’s haunting photographs of Marilyn Monroe and ‘The Misfits’ https://t.co/tOO0EBUG7C via @financialtimes 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.