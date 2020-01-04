M1 crash in Bedfordshire: Two lorry drivers killed

The crash involving the two lorries happened between junctions 12 and 13 in Bedfordshire.



Recent related videos from verified sources Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house A family has been left homeless for Christmas after a B&Q articulated lorry ploughed into the side of their £300,000 home this morning. Homeowner David Hill, 31, today told how he was abruptly woken.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published 2 weeks ago CCTV footage shows horrifying moment 16 people were injured as two trains collide head on This is the horror moment two trains collided head-on injuring 16 passengers.CCTV footage captured the trains smashing into each other after one of the drivers allegedly "ignored railway signals",.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published on November 12, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this