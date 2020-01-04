Global  

Giants interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (AP) — The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days. After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on […]
