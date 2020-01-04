NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The military alliance said in a statement Saturday that even if the Canadian-led mission is to continue in the future, security concerns for its personnel were “paramount.” […]
Ottawa, Jan 5 (IANS) The Canadian-commanding NATO mission in Iraq has suspended its training task after a US airstrike killed an Iranian commander, Canadian... Sify Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •CP24 •CTV News •SBS •CBC.ca