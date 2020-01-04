Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The military alliance said in a statement Saturday that even if the Canadian-led mission is to continue in the future, security concerns for its personnel were “paramount.” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NATO suspends training mission in Iraq

Ottawa, Jan 5 (IANS) The Canadian-commanding NATO mission in Iraq has suspended its training task after a US airstrike killed an Iranian commander, Canadian...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersCP24CTV NewsSBSCBC.ca

As U.S. airstrike ramps up threat of war, about 500 Canadian Forces personnel are serving in Iraq

Canada has several hundred CF personnel deployed in Iraq on two missions: Operation Impact, which is Canada's contribution to the global coalition's war against...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

YoNews

Yo News NATO suspends Iraq training mission,https://t.co/EnzbuieY21 38 seconds ago

justgrateful

Cheer-Up RT @retail_recruit: We will not endanger 1 Canadian life on political whims of .@realDonaldTrump playing chicken with our global peace. US… 1 minute ago

loveisphere

loveisphere RT @CBCAlerts: NATO temporarily suspends training mission in Iraq; spokesman says NATO 'monitoring the situation in the region very closely… 1 minute ago

Brutalemabella

🌩️Kazam🌩️ RT @Tsiehta: Hey @ErinOTooleMP, how's the measured response now. Get your lips of @realDonaldTrump's***and stand up for our troops. The @… 1 minute ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @htTweets: NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security concerns https://t.co/4KQni8rews https://t.co/3O1S5BwK9K 2 minutes ago

dlynnebrown

Lynne Brown RT @JaroGiesbrecht: #NATO suspends Canadian-led training mission in #Iraq #IranWar https://t.co/vnEmTA1cqM 4 minutes ago

mongoose409

Les Fabian RT @JuliaDavisNews: NATO suspends Iraq training mission https://t.co/YNE9n2SpYK 4 minutes ago

Pushback_stream

(UN)DIPLOMATIC NATO suspends Canadian-led training mission in Iraq https://t.co/qK9itlWcmW 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.