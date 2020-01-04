PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terror-related. In a statement Saturday, they said investigations over the past few hours revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Knife attack near Paris kills one, wounds several: mayor One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told...

Reuters 1 day ago



Paris knife attack seen as terror-related A knife attack in a park in the Paris area on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured is being treated as terror-related.

SBS 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Soumya Chaudhary RT @TarekFatah: French convert to Islam shouts “Allah O Akbar” in a knife attack near Paris killing one man and injured two others. Police… 2 minutes ago KLTV 7 Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/yycouYah8y https://t.co/QsUCc9ZePn 6 minutes ago KTRE News Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/284ShZw3Va https://t.co/lPey9wEKW8 6 minutes ago News4JAX French prosecutors said a knife attack yesterday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Pari… https://t.co/zpVBOH8w7b 6 minutes ago Angie Carpenter Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/T5QMlo7TFU 8 minutes ago WolfMother Knife attack that left one dead near Paris treated as terror related https://t.co/N13uzoIlyU 10 minutes ago minelka Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/UneeOIFa9E 11 minutes ago