Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terror-related. In a statement Saturday, they said investigations over the past few hours revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris 01:25

 French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Knife attack near Paris kills one, wounds several: mayor

One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told...
Reuters

Paris knife attack seen as terror-related

A knife attack in a park in the Paris area on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured is being treated as terror-related.
SBS


Tweets about this

soumyachaudhary

Soumya Chaudhary RT @TarekFatah: French convert to Islam shouts “Allah O Akbar” in a knife attack near Paris killing one man and injured two others. Police… 2 minutes ago

KLTV7

KLTV 7 Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/yycouYah8y https://t.co/QsUCc9ZePn 6 minutes ago

KTREnews

KTRE News Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/284ShZw3Va https://t.co/lPey9wEKW8 6 minutes ago

wjxt4

News4JAX French prosecutors said a knife attack yesterday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Pari… https://t.co/zpVBOH8w7b 6 minutes ago

1987leigh

Angie Carpenter Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/T5QMlo7TFU 8 minutes ago

WolfMother19

WolfMother Knife attack that left one dead near Paris treated as terror related https://t.co/N13uzoIlyU 10 minutes ago

Minelka_xo

minelka Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related https://t.co/UneeOIFa9E 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.