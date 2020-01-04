Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NSW fires LIVE updates: Southern Highlands hit as RFS warns of property loss and damage to South Coast

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A strong southerly wind caused havoc across NSW overnight, escalating the fire threat with the state's south most impacted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating

Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating 00:47

 As fires continue, firefighters themselves must evacuate, Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Helicopter drops water on bushfire from only 20-metres above in New South Wales [Video]Helicopter drops water on bushfire from only 20-metres above in New South Wales

This was the moment a helicopter had to manoeuvre in between trees in New South Wales' Tarbuck Bay after bushfires threatened to damage local residents' property. Footage from January 1 shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales [Video]Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Properties losses reported in NSW fires

The NSW Rural Fire Service has received reports of "significant damage and destruction" from the state's bushfires.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

NSW fires LIVE updates: State of emergency declared as South Coast evacuations continue

NSW is again in a state of emergency as it braces for a “very dangerous day” of searing temperatures and strong winds on Saturday.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaysEmmaField

Emma Field RT @BevanShields: Breaking: RFS chief Shane Fitzsimmons says Scott Morrison's decision to deploy Army reservists will make the RFS's job ev… 15 seconds ago

Mmehmoodk

Masood M khan RT @smh: Communities in southern NSW are waking to news of widespread property damage after a massive blaze spread rapidly overnight, causi… 15 seconds ago

DeborahAnnG

💧DeborahAnnG RT @LawyerAdamHouda: RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has said PM Scott Morrison did not warn him the gvt would announce the deployment o… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.