'For God's sake': Rudd says PM unfit for job after Liberal party bushfire ad

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Kevin Rudd says Scott Morrison is unfit to occupy Australia's highest office after release of Liberal party video spruiking PM's response to bushfire crisis.
