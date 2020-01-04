What celebs like Iggy Azalea, Leo DiCaprio and Celeste Barber are saying about Australia's fires Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The fires burning in Australia have left at least 19 people dead and dozens are missing. Here's what celebrities are saying.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dj Elaya 🔴 RT @voiceofthehwy: What celebs like Iggy Azalea, Leo DiCaprio and Celeste Barber are saying about Australia's fires https://t.co/vWXnS65SyA… 22 minutes ago voiceofthehwy What celebs like Iggy Azalea, Leo DiCaprio and Celeste Barber are saying about Australia's fires… https://t.co/f7LbwxDW3c 25 minutes ago