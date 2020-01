Fuller, Joseph inactive for Texans against Bills Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Johnathan Joseph are both inactive for the Texans’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller injured his groin two weeks ago and didn’t play last week and Joseph hurt his hamstring on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Also inactive for Houston was tight end Jordan Akins […] 👓 View full article

