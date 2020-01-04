Cowboys interview Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis as declaration on Jason Garrett awaits, per reports

Aaron RT @AdamSchefter: Former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy will interview with the Dallas Cowboys, as @RapSheet reported. Am told McCarthy’s HC i… 4 minutes ago [email protected] RT @1053thefan: Report: Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy To Interview With Cowboys https://t.co/0vIHpBtzjR 26 minutes ago Mike Winchell The Cowboys are interviewing Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy. So...when do they interview Jeff Fisher? https://t.co/NBIWz1QQib 43 minutes ago Ajgulley RT @tracehardee: Mike McCarthy headed to interview with the Cowboys today https://t.co/MzAXLZrpQ0 44 minutes ago Nathan Martin RT @clarencehilljr: Multiple sources confirm the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in former Packers coach Mike McCarthy today to interview for t… 52 minutes ago Donovan Fowler RT @DavidMooreDMN: Source: Former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy was going to meet w/ the Cowboys on Thursday. He met w/ Cleveland that day… 56 minutes ago 🕊💙Jamie Carbone💙🕊 Cowboys to interview Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis despite no announcement on Jason Garrett https://t.co/QJAhWIdK6F via @Yahoo 1 hour ago 704 RT @WerderEdESPN: #Former Packers HC Mike McCarthy to be first interview for #Cowboys position. McCarthy ranks 25th in history with 135 vic… 2 hours ago