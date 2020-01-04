Global  

No. 17 Kentucky outlasts Missouri 71-59 in SEC opener

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools. Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good. Missouri […]
