Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barcelona held 2-2 at last-place Espanyol in Catalan derby

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — China forward Wu Lei scored late to give Espanyol a 2-2 draw against 10-man Barcelona in Saturday’s Catalan capital derby between the best and worst teams in the Spanish league. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it level on points at the midway point with second-place Real Madrid, which beat […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia [Video]Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Catalan independence protesters interrupted the highly anticipated match-up between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Wednesday (December 18). Pro-Catalan protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published

Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match [Video]Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match

Protesters threw bottles and police opened fire with foam bullets as tensions boiled over in Barcelona.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona: De Jong sent off as Wu Lei rescues derby draw

Barcelona failed to regain their two-point lead at the top of LaLiga after Wu Lei scored a late equaliser for Espanyol in a 2-2 derby draw that saw Frenkie de...
SoccerNews.com

Espanyol 2-2 FC Barcelona: Wu Lei, Vidal Star Off The Bench In Thrilling Draw

The Catalunya Derby was far more intense than what anyone could have expected. Espanyol pulled a huge upset, and they escaped with a 2-2 draw against Barca after...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.