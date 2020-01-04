German scores 26, N. Illinois holds off Buffalo 73-72

Global  

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Eugene German matched his season high with 26 points as Northern Illinois held off a late rally by Buffalo to defeat the defending Mid-American Conference champs 73-72 on Saturday. The win was Northern Illinois’ first in Buffalo since 2003. German moved into third place on the NIU career scoring list with […]
