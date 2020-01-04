Global  

US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

BBC News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
President Trump warns US is 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites and will strike 'fast and hard' if Iran hits US assets.
Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander [Video]U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US to 'target' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates

Donald Trump has said Iran will be hit "very fast and very hard" if it carries out its threats against the US. The president said that "52 sites" had been...
Deutsche Welle

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets after a drone strike that killed...
Reuters

jyasy155

庶民的人間 BBC News - US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/hAMdWIsUY4 2 minutes ago

MarcoNavarroLor

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @BBCWorld: US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/baQ7GqwXEY 2 minutes ago

sam_segu

S.S.S.Segu President @realDonaldTrump has warned the US is "targeting" 52 Iranian sites and will strike "very fast and very ha… https://t.co/eBrfYuF0RI 2 minutes ago

Chalesndivo1

Chales ndivo #AustraliaFires Tension still building between Iran and US https://t.co/JYiR7o0uyj 3 minutes ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer ✎ US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks #BreakingNews #bbcnews ➵➵➵ https://t.co/CKEtwChzfp 4 minutes ago

ranganashamil

Rangana Shamil Fernando President @realDonaldTrump has warned the US is "targeting" 52 Iranian sites and will strike "very fast and very ha… https://t.co/G9I86fWEuG 5 minutes ago

britobintu

Nafees Azhar Read my Jan 5 Newsletter featuring “US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks” https://t.co/Vz045vjH9v 5 minutes ago

alricthompson

Alric Thompson Jnr. Via ⁦⁦@BBCWorld#BBCNews: US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks<<<9/11 all over aging.. https://t.co/e63NWdLrw6 6 minutes ago

