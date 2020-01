Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crew of 20 veteran firefighters based in California will head to Australia on Monday to help battle the country’s out-of-control wildfires that have killed at least 23 people and scorched millions of acres. The crew of federal firefighters based in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles will depart […] 👓 View full article