Stevenson helps No. 24 Wichita St beat Ole Miss 74-54

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help No. 24 Wichita State beat Mississippi 74-54 on Saturday. Stevenson had 19 points in the first half, giving the Shockers (13-1) a 39-24 halftime lead. Jamarius Burton added 16 points, and Grant Sherfield added 10. Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored […]


