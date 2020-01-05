Global  

Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Trump on Saturday submitted a required notice to Congress defending his decision to authorize a deadly attack on a top Iranian general.
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Trump: Soleimani's 'bloody rampage is forever gone' [Video]Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

White House to give lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike: congressional aide

The White House is expected to transmit on Saturday its formal notification to Congress of Friday's U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump that...
Reuters Also reported by USATODAY.com WorldNews

'Iran will be hit very fast and very hard': Trump says US 'targeting' 52 sites if Tehran retaliates to Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump has announced that the US has identified 52 Iranian targets that will be struck if Tehran launches an attack in retaliation for the...
Independent


carenbohan

Caren Bohan Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation https://t.co/0Bm7IpJ168 via @usatoday 2 seconds ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation https://t.co/m99iFejZoL via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump defends killing of Qasem Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress #News": https://t.co/YW2oyONSC2 12 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation https://t.co/jikWmrw38k https://t.co/duHgbX0SGC 13 minutes ago

AnnahBackstrom

Annah Backstrom Aschbrenner RT @usatodayDC: Trump on Saturday submitted a required notice to Congress defending his decision to authorize a deadly attack on a top Iran… 14 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Trump on Saturday submitted a required notice to Congress defending his decision to authorize a deadly attack on a… https://t.co/AUAt1IJQoJ 15 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation https://t.co/OCcWV0sh41 18 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump defends Soleimani killing in formal notice to Congress, warns Iran against retaliation https://t.co/2N7mmVmBsi https://t.co/yXaw0suG0K 19 minutes ago

