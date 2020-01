FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back for their AFC wild-card matchup with the New England Patriots. Jackson had missed the past four games after hurting a foot in a win Dec. 1 at Indianapolis. It’s a boost for the Titans (9-7), who will be without cornerback Malcolm Butler after […]



