RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 20 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 78-50 on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ second victory over the Golden Eagles in six days. The Bulldogs beat Southern Miss 80-49 in a Conference USA opener on Monday. Isaiah Crawford had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0), […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals One in three Americans would give up sex for a year to instantly reach their fitness goals, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 Americans also found a quarter of respondents are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published 2 days ago Southern Miss to face Tulane in Armed Forces Bowl Outside of the National Championship Game, the second to last bowl game belongs to Southern Miss. On January 4th, the Golden Eagles get the chance to renew their rivalry with Tulane as a part of the.. Credit: WXXVPublished on December 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources LaTech beats Southern Miss for second time in six days Kalob Ledoux had 20 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 78-50 on Saturday, the Bulldogs' second victory over the Golden Eagles in six days

FOX Sports 52 minutes ago



Bracey lifts Louisiana Tech past Southern Miss 80-49 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey registered 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 80-49 on Monday night in a Conference USA opener for both...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this