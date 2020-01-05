Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Funeral held for sports reporter killed in plane crash

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, who died last week in a plane crash in Lafayette. The 30-year-old was among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play the Oklahoma Sooners in Atlanta. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash [Video]Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

An emotional vigil has been held in Westminster to pay respect to the 176 victims of a plane crash in Tehran. Those attending the event believe the Iranian regime are behind the incident, which also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sister shares memories of Carley McCord, sports reporter who died in plane crash heading to Peach Bowl

Sports reporter Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU's offensive coordinator, was killed in a plane crash last week on her way to Peach Bowl.
USATODAY.com

Saints reserve press box seat for sports reporter Carley McCord, who died in plane crash

Sports reporter Carley McCord died in a plane crash on Dec. 28. The Saints reserved a press box seat in her honor for Sunday's wild-card game.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

TimP103

Tim Carley McCord, a sports reporter who was killed last week in a plane crash in Lafayette, was laid to rest Saturday… https://t.co/oDKMvef6cH 3 days ago

chaleeboh3131

charles benjamin Funeral services were held in Baton Rouge for Louisiana sports reporter CARLEY McCORD, who died last week in a plan… https://t.co/2ZZJLJPsIn 3 days ago

foxillinois

FOX Illinois Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash… https://t.co/wHha1YcQd7 4 days ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash https://t.co/1EpYlwb4Nk 4 days ago

WJACTV

6 News Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash… https://t.co/kqN5frTIpq 4 days ago

EltonGene

Elton E. Carroll RT @weartv: Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash in Lafayett… 4 days ago

weartv

WEAR ABC 3 Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash… https://t.co/VouIjERARw 4 days ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo Funeral services were held Saturday for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died last week in a plane crash… https://t.co/ddXFcAyULW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.