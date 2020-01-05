Tennessee State holds off SIU-Edwardsville 79-74

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Littlejohn and Shakem Johnson scored 15 points apiece and Tennessee State held off SIU-Edwardsville 79-74 on Saturday. Littlejohn sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added six assists for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnson hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. […]
Several state laws went into effect on New Year's Day but a year-long extension was given to medical professionals for one of Tennessee's new laws which will change the way they write prescriptions for opioids.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wesley Harris had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tennessee State to an 84-79 win over Eastern Illinois in an Ohio Valley Conference... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
