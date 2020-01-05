Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brumbies move training base to Newcastle to escape Canberra smoke

Brisbane Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The franchise's facilities at the University of Canberra have been closed indefinitely as the bushfires cast a smoky pall over the nation's capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

STEVEHAAGSPORT

Steve Haag Sports RT @FOXRUGBY: The Brumbies are moving their Super Rugby training base to Newcastle, 443 kms away, because of the hazardous air conditions i… 10 minutes ago

FOXRUGBY

FOX SPORTS Rugby The Brumbies are moving their Super Rugby training base to Newcastle, 443 kms away, because of the hazardous air co… https://t.co/MTIF8sITcS 4 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Brumbies forced to move training over 400km away from team base due to air conditions from bushfires - Rugby Union… https://t.co/6VHrPtB8Zn 6 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Brumbies move training base to Newcastle to escape Canberra smoke - Rugby Union News https://t.co/3BpLFl8RC7 https://t.co/wZEzUI1haz 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.