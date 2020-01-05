Global  

Tanev’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Saturday night. Bryan Rust tied it with a goal in the third period and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 26 saves. Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals for the Canadiens, who dropped […]
