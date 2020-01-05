Hutchinson has 33 saves as Maple Leafs beat Islanders 3-0 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Michael Hutchinson stopped 33 shots for his first shutout in nearly a year, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night to push their point streak to 10 games. Pierre Engvall, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-1 during their streak. […] 👓 View full article

